Thiruvananthapuram to be free of extreme poverty by month-end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is set to be free of extreme poverty by the end of this month, lifting 94.86 per cent of identified families out of the category. Out of the 6,250 families identified under the extreme poverty eradication programme, 5,929 have been brought out of distress.

Among the identified families, 1,219 needed only shelter-related support. Of them, 332 were given new houses, while house renovation works are progressing for 505 families. Another 284 families who lacked both land and housing have been allotted land through local body schemes and support from the Chittilappilly Foundation, with house construction currently underway.

Authorities used four main criteria to identify families: access to food, healthcare, shelter, and income. Once listed, they were linked to services through their respective local bodies. Food support was extended to 2,658 families, while 2,891 received healthcare assistance. Palliative care and medical devices were also provided based on need. Kudumbashree’s Ujjeevanam scheme covered 343 families with additional social and financial support.