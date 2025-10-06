Film shoot blocks MG Road for nine hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A film shoot caused disruptions to public movement on Sunday as the MG Road stretch in front of the Secretariat remained blocked for nearly nine hours. The shoot of a film produced by Unnikrishnan B and starring Nivin Pauly began around 5 am and continued until 2 pm.

Over 1,000 people, including crew members, supporting actors, and technicians, were involved in the shoot. With multiple vehicles, filming equipment, and crowd scenes occupying the road, city police diverted traffic from the Secretariat area in two directions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Farash T confirmed that the film unit had obtained prior permission. “They had approached us with a request, and after assessing their requirements, permission was granted. Police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd,” he said.

However, the incident has triggered debate on whether such blockades violate the Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Processions) Act, 2011, and recent High Court orders that bar obstruction of public roads for non-essential gatherings.

Former State Police Chief Shaikh Darvesh Sahib had in February this year issued a circular reiterating strict compliance with the Act and judicial directions. This followed a contempt petition filed against CPM state secretary M V Govindan for a political meeting that blocked roads in Palayam last year despite police permission. The court had summoned both the political leaders and police officers involved.