View education as a tool for social change: Guv

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education should be seen as a tool for social transformation and not merely as a tool to secure employment, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said on Monday. He was delivering the convocation address at the Digital University Kerala (DUK) here.

Addressing the students, the Governor called upon them to look beyond personal achievements and reflect on their role in nation-building. “You will be judged by what you are doing for society,” he said.

“The purpose of education requires re-calibration. Is a degree meant only for a job or to simply enjoy life? Education must go beyond that and inspire service to society”, he said.