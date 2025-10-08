State govt committed to ensuring safe and secure migration, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensure safe and transparent migration for Malayalis across the world. He was speaking after inaugurating the Global Mobility Conclave organised by Office of the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs in Thiruvananthapuram.
Citing the findings of the Kerala Migration Survey 2023, the chief minister said migration patterns are undergoing a major transformation. “Earlier, most expatriates lived in Gulf countries. Now, the share of Gulf migration is declining as more youth move to nations such as Germany, the UK, and Australia,” he said.
Pinarayi pointed out that this geographical shift is accompanied by changes in the professional profile of migrants.
“While IT and healthcare once dominated migration trends, we are now seeing increasing representation in management and academia. The survey also shows that 11% of expatriates are students -- an encouraging sign of Kerala’s global growth,” he said.
Highlighting Kerala’s long-standing initiatives for expatriate welfare, the chief minister said the state has always been ahead in supporting its diaspora. “Three decades ago, we became the first state in India to form a department dedicated to expatriate affairs. That initiative evolved into NORKA Roots, which today connects with almost every non-resident Malayali,” he said.
Warning against the activities of illegal recruitment agencies, the CM stressed strict action against those exploiting job seekers.
At the conclave, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary of Ministry of External Affairs, announced that a new Passport Seva Kendra will soon be established at Tavanur in the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. “With this, Kerala will have either a Passport Seva Kendra or a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in every Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.