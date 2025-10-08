State govt committed to ensuring safe and secure migration, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensure safe and transparent migration for Malayalis across the world. He was speaking after inaugurating the Global Mobility Conclave organised by Office of the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs in Thiruvananthapuram.

Citing the findings of the Kerala Migration Survey 2023, the chief minister said migration patterns are undergoing a major transformation. “Earlier, most expatriates lived in Gulf countries. Now, the share of Gulf migration is declining as more youth move to nations such as Germany, the UK, and Australia,” he said.

Pinarayi pointed out that this geographical shift is accompanied by changes in the professional profile of migrants.