Vigilance raids uncover widespread irregularities in building permit approvals across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Surprise inspections by the vigilance wing of the local self-government department (LSGD) found widespread irregularities in granting building permits and occupancy certificates, including unnecessary delays, rule violations and approvals without proper verification.

The inspections, held on September 16 and 17, covered the main offices of the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam corporations, 20 municipalities, and 26 panchayats.

A total of 225 officials, organised into 48 teams led by internal vigilance officers, conducted the checks during which the irregularities were revealed.

Since April 2023, the government has implemented an online system to simplify building permit procedures for low-risk constructions such as residential buildings up to 300-sq-m area and 7m in height.

Permits in this category can be granted based on the applicant’s self-declaration and certified documents from licensed surveyors. Some licensed surveyors, however, submitted plans not in compliance with the regulations, and officials delayed file processing, causing further delays.