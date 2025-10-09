Bio Connect 3.0 to begin in Thiruvananthapuram today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bio Connect 3.0, a two-day international conclave that is expected to generate investments of around Rs 200 crore in the life sciences sector, will begin in the capital on Thursday. The event, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be presided over by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Health Minister Veena George and secretary of the Central Technology Development Board Rajesh Kumar Pathak will be among the guests. Timothy Rowe, founder of the Cambridge Innovation Centre, will attend as the guest of honour. Bio Connect 3.0 is being jointly organised by the Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (a subsidiary of KSIDC under the Industries Department) and Bio360 Life Sciences Park. The third edition will feature dedicated sessions on nutraceuticals, medical devices, AI & health, and ayurveda.

Leading research institutes and companies from across India will showcase their latest technologies at the conclave. With the theme “Connecting Science to Business,” the event aims to position Kerala as a hub for innovation in the health and biotechnology sectors. Over 700 delegates and more than 75 exhibitors from India and abroad will take part in the conclave.

The Bio Economy Report prepared specifically for Kerala will also be released during the event. Global and national organisations such as Samsung HME, Haier Biomedical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agappe Diagnostics, and MagGenome will participate, making the conclave a key platform for exploring new investment and business opportunities in Kerala’s growing life sciences ecosystem.

Around 50 delegates, including several international participants, visited the Bio360 Life Sciences Park on Wednesday as part of an ecosystem tour. The visit was followed by an interactive session with Vishnuraj P, chairman of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, where participants gained insights into Kerala’s thriving life sciences ecosystem and upcoming investment opportunities in the sector.