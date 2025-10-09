‘Dummy duo’ lands in jail after cops step up the game in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Gopakumar (name changed) found himself in a financial crunch, he decided like many people to sell his land in the city for an influx of money.

He approached several real estate brokers, but when the efforts proved futile, Gopakumar placed a classified advertisement in the newspaper. This proved helpful.

Within days, he received a call from a man who introduced himself as Joshi. The latter expressed interest in purchasing the land Gopakumar owned and requested for a meeting at the site.

Believing the inquiry to be genuine, Gopakumar agreed to the meet and expressed his wish to complete the sale quickly due to his urgent financial need.

The two decided on the next day to see the property in Aluva . “Joshi, along with one of his friends, met Gopakumar the next day. However, the land deal didn’t work out due to disagreements over the price,” says an officer with Ernakulam Rural Police.

“Instead, Joshi revealed that he was also a property broker and lured Gopakumar with offers of large loans and promises of doubling his investment on a commission basis, taking advantage of his urgent need for money,” the officer adds.

After gaining Gopakumar’s trust, Joshi and his gang collected a total of Rs 15 lakh in cash from him. In return, they handed over Rs 30 lakh, which was later identified to be dummy notes used in film shoots.

Based on a complaint filed by Gopakumar, the Ernakulam district police chief M Hemalatha ordered a detailed investigation to prevent more people from falling prey to the scam. In addition, a special investigation team was formed under Basil Thomas, SHO of Muvattupuzha police station.