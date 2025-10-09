Kerala expands V-Park project: New sites identified across state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s innovative ‘V-Park’ project, which transforms idle spaces beneath flyovers into vibrant recreational zones, is set for a major expansion. The tourism department has now granted administrative sanction for new V-Park sites across several districts as part of the next phase of the initiative jointly developed with the public works department under the state’s design policy. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the Assembly that a list of 77 bridges has been prepared under the ‘V-Park’ project. He said that 19 bridges have been finalised for the next phase.

For the second phase, four agencies have been granted NOCs (No Objection Certificates). The project will include walkways, open gyms, play areas, performance stages, food kiosks, gardens, seating areas and parking facilities beneath bridges, the minister said. Discussions have also been held with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to utilise spaces beneath bridges on national highways.

Efforts are underway to address parking shortages across the state, he added. The minister added that a draft policy titled ‘Gender-Inclusive and Responsible Tourism’ has been prepared to make Kerala a hub for gender-inclusive and women-friendly tourism.