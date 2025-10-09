Online, and very much on point

Take the case of Plus-I student Vrithi K, who aspires to become a psychologist. “In an age when AI is taking over everything, I feel psychology will be a good stream to focus on,” she says.

“I follow some interesting handles on Instagram, such as that of ‘Psychology Today’. Besides what I learn at school, through social media I get to know about various sub-streams, must-read books by global experts, debates and discussions, etc. As guided by my parents and teachers, I am careful not to get carried away by whatever I see there.”

For Plus-II student James Joshua, it was his brother’s wise counsel that changed his approach to social media.

“I was a normal teen of my times, hooked to platforms such as Instagram and Facebook just for fun. My brother once told me I need to also work to keep the fun I have now going. He suggested I get into a space where there are serious discussions and networking,” says James.

“I am keen to do the integrated management course from IIM after Class 12. Hence, I look out for courses that can add to my credentials. I also interact with seniors who are already on the track about preparation. I also post whatever activity that could add to my profile, along with articles I read on topics of interest.”