Online, and very much on point

Social media is often painted in unflattering hues — as a distraction, a vanity fair, or even a necessary evil that eats into time, focus, and mental peace.
Doomscrolling, performative perfection, the endless chase for likes… they are scorned at for pulling the young away from purpose. Yet, a growing number of students are flipping that narrative.
For them, social media isn’t merely a pastime but a tool to learn, connect, stay informed, and build networks that could shape their futures.
Take the case of Plus-I student Vrithi K, who aspires to become a psychologist. “In an age when AI is taking over everything, I feel psychology will be a good stream to focus on,” she says.
“I follow some interesting handles on Instagram, such as that of ‘Psychology Today’. Besides what I learn at school, through social media I get to know about various sub-streams, must-read books by global experts, debates and discussions, etc. As guided by my parents and teachers, I am careful not to get carried away by whatever I see there.”
For Plus-II student James Joshua, it was his brother’s wise counsel that changed his approach to social media.
“I was a normal teen of my times, hooked to platforms such as Instagram and Facebook just for fun. My brother once told me I need to also work to keep the fun I have now going. He suggested I get into a space where there are serious discussions and networking,” says James.
“I am keen to do the integrated management course from IIM after Class 12. Hence, I look out for courses that can add to my credentials. I also interact with seniors who are already on the track about preparation. I also post whatever activity that could add to my profile, along with articles I read on topics of interest.”
Seventeener Melvin Biju John, meanwhile, is a YouTube fan. “I enjoy watching PUBG videos,” he chuckles. Fun aside, he uses the platform — along with Instagram, Pinterest and Reddit — to “explore robotics and electrical DIY projects”.
“I follow a lot of European and American handles. An Indian account that I learn a lot from is ‘TheWrench’. I want to pursue a career in robotics. I follow music handles, too, as I love singing.”
Children, even as young as high-schooler Azaan Adil, are now using social media to nurture their interests with permission from parents, of course. “I mainly watch content related to football. Then, I watch technology, especially robotics. I want to become an engineer when I grow up,” he says.
Even at a more serious level, there is a growing tribe of those who use social media to link up with experts and influencers in the field of their liking, says Jyotiraditya T, an aerospace engineering graduate from IIST in Thiruvananthapuram.
“For example, several students of IIST who communicate with space scientists, professors, and even Nasa and Isro,” he says. “The scale of networking it offers is social media’s brightside. It all boils down to how one uses the platforms.”
While Instagram and YouTube remain the favourite among the 13 to 24 age group, a ‘formal’ platform witnessing a quiet transformation is LinkedIn.
It has for long been viewed as a space for professionals, job-hunters, and career climbers rather than the peppy young. That notion, however, is changing fast.
India now ranks second among LinkedIn users, at 150 million — next only to the US — according to early 2025 data from the platform’s own advertising records. Over 55 per cent of these users fall in the 25–34 age bracket. Those aged 18 to 24 now make up over 25 per cent.
Notably, in India, a growing number of Gen Zs are signing up as soon as they turn 16, the platform’s minimum permissible age.
Professional coach Praveen Kamalamma says the shift can be attributed to greater exposure to career awareness. As in the case of Maidhili N M, who is headed to Pune for a design course.
She says it was trainers at some workshops at her school who encouraged her to create a LinkedIn account. “We were told that it was ideal for networking and promoting our work,” she says.
Praveen notes the peer influence factor as well. “For instance, there are students now opening or associating with startups. Many of them are celebrated on social media,” he says.
“This could be motivating for others. There is a visible shift in approach even on casual platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. I would not say all are that way. But there is an increasing number of teens who are getting serious about what they want to do in life and how they want to do it.”
Internship and scholarship opportunities are another draw. “I opened an account recently, as the Shraman Fellowship I was applying to needed a LinkedIn profile. I guess it’s easier for both parties to communicate this way,” says Dwaipayan S, a first-year college student.
Swizzle Shweta, an aspiring data scientist, took to LinkedIn while still in school. Now a college fresher, she actively follows developments in the data world and keeps an eye on how conversations and work are evolving.
“Things are moving so fast, and I did not want to be left behind. And I wasn’t one of a kind. At least 85 per cent of my school friends had a LinkedIn profile. We wanted to know what’s happening in the professional world, how entrepreneurs are, what’s happening in the job market,” she says.
“We use Instagram accounts for exploring and experimenting with design and AI, etc. But our LinkedIn accounts are kept professionally sacrosanct.”
Joy Mitra, dean of academics at IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, believes the trend signals a healthy, purposeful mindset among today’s youth. At least a section of it.
“When we were growing up, we never asked for the purpose of things we did. But now, youngsters question everything. This may have its negatives, but I see its positive side as having a focused approach to what they want to do,” he adds.
“Their understanding and engagement with social media should also be viewed in the same light. They are purposeful. They look for chances on how to take that purpose forward and capitalise on them. For such students, their social media profiles are like baby steps into the world of professionalism.”
(With inputs from Supriya)
Students, Take Note
Take care not to mix social and professional content.
Avoid using absurd Gen Z lingo.
Do not to go too personal. Sharing personal anecdotes related to growth and learning is a welcome, but disclosing sensitive info, launching into personal tirades, and being partisan should be avoided.
Watch out for scammers, phishing attacks, data breaches.
Take care to share content carefully and comment carefully too, as a digital footprint is harder to erase and could leave a lasting first impression.
Do not ignore old-school groundwork. Use social media platforms as add-ons.