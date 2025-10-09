T’Puram Metro: Sreekaryam flyover service road work to commence soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the Sreekaryam flyover, a key preparatory civil work part of the ambitious Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project, is gathering pace, with the laying of the service roads set to begin soon. According to sources, around 90% of the stormwater drain construction has been completed. Giving impetus to the much-awaited project, the chief secretary-led high-level committee constituted to examine and finalise the alignment for the project being implemented by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had its first round of meetings recently.
KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE that the committee had sought additional details after the meetings. “We have given the committee all the details and information they demanded. The committee will be deciding and recommending the alignment to the government,” Behera said.
Three main corridors are under consideration for the metro rail: Kazhakkoottam to Pappanamcode, Kazhakkoottam to Killipalam, and Palayam to Civil Station. KMRL, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) appointed to implement metro projects in the state, had submitted a proposal several months ago suggesting six different alignments for the conventional metro.
The Sreekaryam flyover project got the green signal from the state government in 2016 and the foundation stone was laid in January 2025. An official with KMRL said 90% of the stormwater drain construction has been completed. “We had to build retaining walls in many places.
The construction of the service roads will begin soon. It is one of the busiest stretches in the capital with a huge traffic volume and we want the service road to be ready to ensure smooth commuting. We are hoping to start piling work for the main flyover by December,” the official said, adding that the shifting of utility lines is progressing fast.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the preparatory work for the metro project is progressing and that the alignment finalisation and DPR approval are pending. “As per the revised Metro Rail Policy of 2017, a detailed project report (DPR) has to be prepared based on the comprehensive mobility plan and alternative analysis report submitted by KMRL.
These documents are currently under the state government’s consideration. Once they are approved and the Centre grants approval, the final DPR will be readied and further steps can be taken,” the chief minister said.