T’Puram Metro: Sreekaryam flyover service road work to commence soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the Sreekaryam flyover, a key preparatory civil work part of the ambitious Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project, is gathering pace, with the laying of the service roads set to begin soon. According to sources, around 90% of the stormwater drain construction has been completed. Giving impetus to the much-awaited project, the chief secretary-led high-level committee constituted to examine and finalise the alignment for the project being implemented by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had its first round of meetings recently.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE that the committee had sought additional details after the meetings. “We have given the committee all the details and information they demanded. The committee will be deciding and recommending the alignment to the government,” Behera said.

Three main corridors are under consideration for the metro rail: Kazhakkoottam to Pappanamcode, Kazhakkoottam to Killipalam, and Palayam to Civil Station. KMRL, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) appointed to implement metro projects in the state, had submitted a proposal several months ago suggesting six different alignments for the conventional metro.