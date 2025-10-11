Son asks for cash to buy luxury car, father attacks him with an iron rod in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old man who demanded Rs 50 lakh from his father to buy a luxury car was seriously injured after his father retaliated during a violent scuffle at Kunnumpuram in Vanchiyoor on Friday morning.

The accused, identified as Hridhik, allegedly attacked his father, Vinayanandan, with a knife after the latter refused to give him the money. Police said that as Hridhik continued to threaten his father, following which the enraged parent struck him on the head with an iron rod he found nearby.

Hridhik, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, where he underwent an emergency surgery. His condition remains critical. Vanchiyoor Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the father.