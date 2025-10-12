Study finds strong social support to patients crucial to cancer recovery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pioneering study on cancer patients has found that recovery from cancer is not just about medicines but the social support that holds the key to better treatment outcomes, as nearly half of them experience severe emotional distress and social isolation.

The research, led by Dr Boban Thomas, senior medical oncologist at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam, reveals that 49.82% of cancer patients undergoing treatment suffer significant emotional strain, with many feeling socially isolated. The study underscores that strong family and community support, along with psychological resilience, can substantially improve patients’ emotional well-being and adherence to treatment.

Cancer is not merely a physical illness, it reshapes how patients see themselves and their place in society,” said Dr Thomas. “Our findings show that resilience, empathy and a supportive environment are as vital to healing as chemotherapy or radiation.”

The findings will be presented at the prestigious European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) International Congress in Berlin from October 17.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Vinaya Boban, a master of social work professional. The study led to the development of the Cancer Journey Emotional Well-being Scale (CJEWS) - a culturally adapted tool that measures the emotional health of cancer patients in India. Unlike conventional scales that focus narrowly on anxiety and depression, CJEWS evaluates four dimensions: Emotional distress, social stigma and isolation, social support, and existential well-being.

Drawing on Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy and Lazarus and Folkman’s Stress and Coping Theory, the study highlights the need for psychosocial interventions that go beyond clinical care. “Cancer care must address the emotional and existential journey, not just physical illness,” said Dr Thomas.