Airport housekeeping staff allege labour rights violation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Housekeeping workers at the Thiruvananthapuram airport have raised serious concerns over the lack of basic workplace facilities. They also raised allegations of labour rights violation, saying they were forced to work in harsh conditions without access to proper change rooms or adequate toilet facilities. Two days ago, the staff lodged a complaint before Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, seeking his intervention.

There are around 123 housekeeping staff, including more than 80 women, with the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) having given the housekeeping contract to BVG India Ltd. The workers said that despite repeated complaints and grievances, the contractor has failed to take up the issue properly with the airport authorities to sort out the inhumane working conditions.

“There is no facility to rest or sit. They (officials with the contracting firm) also threaten to impose a fine of Rs 600 if they see us sitting. We also have to use the toilets meant for passengers, which are always crowded. And there are no dress-changing rooms,” a housekeeping staffer told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“They don’t allow us to use the washbasin inside the canteen to wash our hands or tiffin boxes. During night duty, we are not allowed to sit and are forced to stand for nine hours,” said another housekeeping staffer. The workers are now planning to file a petition with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, seeking an intervention to implement minimum wages.