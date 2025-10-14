Raj Bhavan commemorates 125th birth year of Syama Prasad Mookerjee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raj Bhavan marked the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, with a commemorative event on Monday. J Nandakumar, National Coordinator of Prajna Pravah, delivered the keynote address.

He described Mookerjee not merely as a historical figure but as a living embodiment of timeless ideals. Nandakumar highlighted how Mookerjee’s vision continues to shape the policies of the present government, citing initiatives such as the National Education Policy, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as reflections of his ideological legacy.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee believed nationality was not a mechanical construct,” Nandakumar said. “For him, the nation was a creation of culture. He stood for cultural nationalism over territorial nationalism.” He further drew parallels between Mookerjee’s philosophy and the concept of nationalism espoused by Adi Sankara.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar echoed these views, stressing that every citizen bears the responsibility of nation-building rooted in Chira Rastravad — the enduring belief that India’s identity is anchored in its cultural heritage.