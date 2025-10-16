Akkulam glass bridge to be opened on October 22

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed and controversial glass bridge at Akkulam Tourist Village is finally set to open to the public on October 22. The bridge, first of its kind at a government-run tourism centre in Kerala, had drawn attention for all the wrong reasons after encountering engineering challenges and reports of cracks that surfaced during the trial phase.

Built using three layers of 12-mm-thick laminated glass panels with a 1.5 mm safety film, the 50-metre-long and 2-metre-wide structure can accommodate up to 20 visitors at a time. It features artificial fog, simulated rainfall, illusion of cracking glass and mist effects, along with premium lighting systems designed to enhance the visual experience. The entry fee to the glass bridge has been fixed at `200 for adults and `150 for children.

Ratheesh C S, president of VYBECOS (Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society) — the agency that implemented the project –– said that the opening of the glass bridge will give a major boost to adventure tourism in the state. He said that the glass bridge will be a major attraction at the Akkulam Tourist Village, which has already evolved into a key leisure and adventure hub in the capital district.