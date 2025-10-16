Stray dog menace haunts Kilimanoor LP School; six-year-old boy attacked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A six-year-old student was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on the Kilimanoor Government LP School premises on Wednesday, triggering panic among parents and students.

The injured boy, Prayag, a Class 1 student, was playing during the lunch break when he was bitten by four dogs. He suffered multiple bite injuries on his back and thigh. Senior students from the nearby HSS managed to chase the dogs away, preventing a major tragedy. The child was rushed to Keshavapuram PHC, where he received an anti-rabies vaccination. He was later referred to Parippally Medical College for further treatment, where he underwent observation and received additional injections.

Parents allege that despite repeated complaints to the school authorities and Kilimanoor panchayat, no concrete steps have been taken to address the growing stray dog menace. “These dogs have been staying on the school premises for months.

One of them has recently given birth. Both my children are studying at this school and they are scared to go there because of stray dog menace. This is the third such incident here, yet the authorities are not taking any action,” said Prashanth S Kumar, the injured child’s father who has submitted a complaint to General Education V Sivankutty seeking urgent intervention in the matter.

District panchayat member Giri Krishnan said, “Kilimanoor Block Resource Centre (BRC) is located on the school premises. As they keep the gate open, the dogs enter the school grounds from there. The panchayat authorities are unable to intervene because of the approaching elections. Hence, we had a discussion with the BRC and they have agreed to increase the height of the wall using their funds.”