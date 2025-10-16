Thiruvananthapuram's street-side woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Gayathri and her friends from the Government College for Women, street-side eateries are part of their everyday lives. “We have been regulars at these thattukadas. Most of us can’t afford cafes or restaurants every day. Here, we get a dosa, rasavada, and omelette combo for just Rs 50 to 80. Also, it is very filling,” she says.

She had come with a group of friends to a popular eatery near Cotton Hill School, enjoying their favourite meal while standing by the roadside, laughing and swapping stories.

Vishnu K, who works as a designer at a private firm, said it’s not just students who rely on these stalls but also many working bachelors. “After office, there is hardly any energy left to cook or clean. Most of us from my workplace stop by these places to buy food. It’s quick and convenient. There’s no waiting time like at a restaurant,” he says.

Across the city, it’s common to see temporary sheds and carts lighting up the streets every evening. For years, these makeshift eateries have been part of the city’s evenings, nightlife, and food culture.

According to data from the Economics and Statistics Department, the city had over 1,200 street food vendors as of 2016. With the rise of nightlife, eating out culture, and infrastructure growth, this number has likely increased.

Recently, however, several of these stalls were shut down by the police following complaints about encroachment and unauthorised operations. The move triggered mixed reactions.