Union minister Jitendra Singh calls for greater role of private players in science & tech sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India needs to create a self-sustainable science and technology ecosystem that involves enhanced participation of the private sector, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has said.

The minister was inaugurating the culmination of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here on Wednesday.

The minister cited the opening up of spheres that were once restricted, such as the country’s space and atomic power sectors, to stress the need for more participation of private players.

Urging CSIR-NIIST to further its interdisciplinary research, Singh said the institution holds the promise to turn Kerala into a land driving India’s future economic surge.

Singh inaugurated the Golden Jubilee Innovation Centre, aimed at promoting innovation-driven entrepreneurship and strengthening industry-institute collaboration.

He also launched the Automated Nodal Hub for Next-Generation Dye-Sensitised Light Harvesters and the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) Laboratory, demonstrating NIIST’s commitment to cutting-edge research and technology on the occasion.

The function was presided over by Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, director, CSIR-NIIST. He reflected on the institute’s 50-year journey of scientific excellence and multidisciplinary achievements.

The minister also launched ‘Vidyut Svasthya’, a pedal-assisted exercise system that converts human kinetic energy into electricity for charging electronic devices.

Half a dozen Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by CSIR-NIIST with private players were unveiled on the occasion.