Engineering student injured after falling off KSRTC bus in Thiruvananthapuram

Mariyam fell off from the overcrowded bus when its door reportedly opened accidentally, when the vehicle took a turn.
Mariyam suffered a head injury and was first taken to a nearby private hospital before being referred to Ananthapuri Hospital.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mariyam (22), a first-year MTech student of Sree Chithra Engineering College, Pappanamcode, suffered injuries after falling off a KSRTC bus travelling from Vizhinjam to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9 am near Pachalloor Government LP School. Mariyam had boarded the KSRTC bus after the bus she was travelling in broke down en route. As several passengers from the broken-down bus boarded, the KSRTC bus became overcrowded.

When the bus took a turn near the LP School at Paravila junction, its door reportedly opened accidentally. Mariyam, who was standing near the footboard, then fell off.

She suffered a head injury and was first taken to a nearby private hospital before being referred to Ananthapuri Hospital.

