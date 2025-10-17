Engineering student injured after falling off KSRTC bus in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mariyam (22), a first-year MTech student of Sree Chithra Engineering College, Pappanamcode, suffered injuries after falling off a KSRTC bus travelling from Vizhinjam to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning.



The incident happened around 9 am near Pachalloor Government LP School. Mariyam had boarded the KSRTC bus after the bus she was travelling in broke down en route. As several passengers from the broken-down bus boarded, the KSRTC bus became overcrowded.



When the bus took a turn near the LP School at Paravila junction, its door reportedly opened accidentally. Mariyam, who was standing near the footboard, then fell off.



She suffered a head injury and was first taken to a nearby private hospital before being referred to Ananthapuri Hospital.