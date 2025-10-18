Intruder sexually assaults techie at hostel room in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 25-year-old techie working at a Technopark firm was allegedly assaulted sexually by an intruder at her hostel room in Kazhakootam in the wee hours of Friday. The woman was staying alone in a women-only hostel at the tiome.

According to the police complaint, the intruder forcibly opened the door of the room and tried to assault the woman while she was asleep.

She woke up in shock and pushed the intruder away. The suspect then fled. The victim reported the incident to the hostel authorities in the morning and they filed a complaint with the Kazhakootam police.

Following a medical examination, a case of attempted sexual assault was registered.

“A special police team has been formed under the supervision of the Kazhakootam ACP to trace and apprehend the suspect. The victim was unable to identify him,“ said Kazhakoottam police. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning hostel staff and residents.