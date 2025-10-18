Valiyathura pier to be developed as a tourism spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura pier and surrounding port land are set to be developed into a coastal tourism spot under a new plan being drawn up by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB). The proposal aims to repurpose the unused port premises.

Covering around 2.04 acres, the site includes the 214-metre-long Valiyathura pier with a 29-metre T-head, four warehouses, a two-storey port office building and a three-storey residential quarters block.

Located close to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Vizhinjam port, the area is seen as ideal for tourism and maritime recreation projects. KMB intends to attract private participation for projects while retaining ownership of the land.

The plan is part of efforts to give new life to the site, which has remained unused since the old Port Department headquarters and adjoining buildings were damaged by Cyclone Ockhi and years of sea exposure.

The land falls under different coastal regulation zones, and future development will have to comply with CRZ norms and environmental clearances.