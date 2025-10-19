Chennithala slams CM’s Gulf trip, says it is poll campaign in disguise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of using his Middle East tour as a political exercise rather than a development initiative, alleging that the trip is to serve party interests ahead of upcoming polls. “The chief minister’s objective is not to mobilise resources or promote development but to advance his party’s political goals ahead of the elections,” Chennithala said here on Saturday. He alleged that the state treasury was being drained to fund the lavish foreign tour.

According to reports, the chief minister’s itinerary includes visits to Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. Although Saudi Arabia was also on the list, Central clearance for that leg of the trip is still pending. Chennithala alleged that given Pinarayi Vijayan’s proximity to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, approval was likely to come through soon.