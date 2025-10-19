Safety concerns rise after bid to assault woman techie in Kazhakoottam; culprit not yet traced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IT sector in the state capital is in shock after a woman techie was attacked while asleep in her room at a women’s hostel near Technopark early on Friday. The man forced his way inside and tried to sexually assault her before fleeing when she called out for help. The incident has raised alarm over the safety of thousands of IT professionals, particularly women who live in hostels and paying guest facilities in the area.

A special team under the supervision of the Kazhakootam Assistant Commissioner Anil Kumar is leading the probe. However, the team is yet to identify and arrest the attacker. Police have registered a case of attempted assault and collected statements from hostel officials.

They are also examining CCTV footage to find how the accused entered the building and reached the woman’s room. According to the police, the woman told them she had never seen the attacker before but could identify him if seen again.

The women’s forum of ‘Prathidwani’, welfare group of IT employees, met the investigating officer on Saturday and raised concerns about the safety of employees staying in hostels and other facilities, especially professionals who work late hours. The forum has decided to prepare a list of hostels and paying guest facilities in the area to verify if they are licensed and safe.

“One of the major issues is that many of these mushrooming hostels are not accountable for anything.