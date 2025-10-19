Setting target to win 77 wards, LDF eyes strong comeback in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the ward reservation list announced on Friday, the LDF has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming local body elections, setting an ambitious goal of winning 77 out of 101 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The front aims for a decisive comeback, banking on its record of development and strong organisational groundwork.

LDF district secretary V Joy, MLA, said the party began its groundwork well in advance. “We started our activities early — forming committees, holding ward-level programmes, and focusing on voter inclusion. The groundwork has now been completed,” he said. “Apt candidates will be finalised after internal discussions, and a decision will be reached by the beginning of next month. Our plan is to announce the candidates once the election schedule is declared,” he added.

The LDF’s campaign will centre around major development achievements, particularly the Vizhinjam international seaport, which is transforming the capital’s economy and landscape. Other key projects include the completion of the Kunnukuzhy modern slaughterhouse, progress on Smart City initiatives, and new multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities aimed at easing parking woes.

V Joy said that the front will highlight its record of transparent governance and effective administration. “Last term, there were concerns about inexperience since the council was relatively young. But the team proved everybody wrong. They ensured clean governance with minimal corruption and carried out massive development activities that gave a new face to the capital,” he said.