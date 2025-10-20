Congress suspends municipal councillor over sexual harassment allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Sunny Joseph on Sunday announced the suspension of Jose Franklin, Thiruvananthapuram DCC general secretary and Neyyattinkara municipal councillor, from the party following serious allegations of sexual harassment raised against him.

A 52-year-old woman from Neyyattinkara, who died by suicide, had left behind a note accusing Franklin of sexually harassing her under the pretext of arranging a loan. In the note, she said she had approached him seeking help to clear her debts, but he responded with sexual demands.

According to the note, Franklin allegedly summoned her to his office on the promise of helping her get a loan, sexually harassed her, and later visited her shop repeatedly with similar advances. “Whenever I asked about the loan, he told me to ‘come and see me’ and made indecent remarks,” she wrote.

“When I refused, he made my life unbearable. I have decided to die,” the note stated.