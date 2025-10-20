Faulty withdrawal from account: IOB told to compensate customer in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to pay compensation for a faulty withdrawal from a woman customer’s account.

The complainant was a family pensioner who held a savings bank account with an IOB branch in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the customer’s complaint, on June 17, 2011, `28,000 was withdrawn from her account using a cheque issued by a stranger drawn in favour of a brick manufacturer. Within a few hours, the cheque was cancelled and money was remitted back. Later that day, the same amount was withdrawn through the same cheque. On July 14, her son identified the debit and took the matter up with the bank. The bank credited the amount, along with interest, to her account the same day.

According to the bank, the cheque was presented for payment over the counter and it was honoured by mistakenly debiting SB account No. 9550 instead of SB Account No 9559 which had sufficient balance to honour the cheque. IOB said both the account holders have the same first name and that the erroneous debit was rectified upon receiving intimation.

The bank however, did not explain the first withdrawal from the account. The complainant however alleged that the other account was held by a woman whose husband was an employee of the bank and it was a forgery in connivance with bank officials.