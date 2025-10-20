Flag hoisting for Alpashi fest to be held on Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flag hoisting to mark the beginning of the Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will take place between 8.45 am and 9.45 am on October 21.

The valiya kanikka ritual is scheduled for October 28, followed by pallivetta on October 29. The festival will conclude with the aarattu ritual at Shankhumukham Beach on October 30.

The Poojappura Central Prison authorities handed over the festival rope to the temple, continuing the long-standing tradition of prison inmates spinning the rope for the flag hoisting. Joint superintendent Akhil S Nair handed over the rope to temple manager N K Anilkumar and administrative officer A G Sreehari.