Tattoo artist arrested for brandishing gun after minor road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: A man was arrested in Thampanoor on Sunday night for threatening people with a gun following a minor road accident.

The accused has been identified as Robin John, a native of Vallakadavu and a tattoo artist from Kuravankonam. According to police, Robin was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he drove his car out of a bar and accidentally hit a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw.

Following a heated argument, Robin reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened the crowd before attempting to flee.

Police soon arrived and took him into custody. Though Robin claimed that the firearm was licensed, he has not yet produced valid documents, officers said. The gun has been seized for verification.

Robin has been charged with attempted murder and other related offences.