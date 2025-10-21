20k athletes and 32 events Thiruvanthapuram to turn sports capital for eight days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For eight days, Thiruvananthapuram will take on the mantel of the sports capital of Kerala — hosting over 20,000 students for the 67th State School Sports Meet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meet — the second edition to be conducted in the format of the School Olympics — at the University Stadium at 4pm on Tuesday. Legendary footballer I M Vijayan will be the main attraction at the opening. National cricketer Sanju Samson is the brand ambassador of the mega event.

While rain remains a concern for the smooth conduct of the event, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has promised necessary arrangements to avert potential issues. “We have arranged for alternative venues as well,” the minister said on Sunday.

The winning district, whose total score will be evaluated by combining the results of general and sports schools, will receive the Chief Minister’s Golden Cup from this year. However, a championship trophy will be presented to general and sports schools that emerge as table toppers in athletics.

Over 1,944 disabled students will be among the competitors, adding to the inclusive nature of the meet. Around 35 students studying in state syllabus schools in Gulf countries, including 12 girls, will also participate in the meet, which is being organised at 12 venues across the district.