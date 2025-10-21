Houses and ambulances targeted in CPM-SDPI clash in Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political violence rocked Nedumangad and nearby areas on Sunday night after CPM and SDPI workers engaged in pitched street clashes, attacking houses and party-owned ambulances, under the cover of darkness, police said.

The episode began at Azhikode by 8 pm when CPM Karakulam branch secretary Deepu was allegedly attacked by SDPI members. CPM and SDPI members have been at each other’s throats ever since a street fight between the cadre of the two outfits at Kaipadi earlier this month over the construction of a road. A hoarding erected by the SDPI in connection with the incident was set on fire allegedly by CPM members, resulting in a clash between the members of the two parties.

The current clashes, which continued till midnight, were a continuation of the Kaipadi incident, ASP Achyuth Ashok said. Following the assault on Deepu, two houses belonging to SDPI members at Kaipadi came under attack allegedly by DYFI-CPM members. The CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of men, their faces covered with masks and helmets, vandalising the houses using iron rods and stones.

An ambulance owned by SDPI and two other vehicles parked outside the houses were also targeted. By midnight, a DYFI-owned ambulance parked near the Nedumangad district hospital was set on fire in what appeared to be an act of retaliation. The ambulance was gutted, with the DYFI alleging it to be the handiwork of SDPI.