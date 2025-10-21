Kerala govt to start first ‘elite’ hockey academy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sports department is planning to set up its first-ever elite hockey academy at GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state government has decided to grant a sum of Rs 94 lakh, which will see private groups teaming up with the department to extend infrastructural, equipment and personnel support to the students of the school, more than government’s deployment of coaches. The department has also approached the government to name the academy after Olympian P R Sreejesh, but an official confirmation is yet-to-be received.

While the department is also planning to implement similar academies for fencing and volleyball at the Kannur Sports School (Girls), the elite academy targets to train students for national and international events, officials said.

The department will select coaches, medical experts and managerial staff with expertise in this field, to coordinate the activities of the academy, sports department officials said.

Calling it an attempt to bring together collective expertise to elevate player standards, Sports Director Vishnu Raj P commented that the elite academy will function with the support of hockey experts.

“More than a contract with coaches, the elite academy will see contractual arrangements with people for the holistic development of our children,” he said.