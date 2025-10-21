Kerala medical college doctors boycott OP duties over poor service conditions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors from government medical colleges across the state staged a mass boycott of outpatient (OP) duties on Monday, intensifying their protest against poor service conditions.
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), which organised the protest, stated that this was a warning action and that they plan to continue the boycott on specific dates if the government continues to ignore their concerns. Despite the disruption, essential services such as ICUs and operation theatres remained unaffected.
The protesting doctors demanded that salary anomalies for entry-level cadres be corrected, pending salary arrears since 2016 be cleared, and dearness allowances be revised. They also called for measures to address increasing workloads, revision of pension ceilings, creation of new posts, and improved workplace security.
KGMCTA State President Dr Rosnara Begum and General Secretary Dr Aravind C S criticised the practice of ad hoc appointments through internal transfers, warning that it jeopardises patient care. They pointed out that redeploying overburdened faculty to newly established medical colleges under the guise of ‘working arrangements’ is worsening conditions in older institutions and affecting the quality of care. They attributed the crisis to the government’s failure to create sanctioned posts in new colleges as per National Medical Commission norms.
The leaders stressed that salary disparities affecting doctors who joined after 2016 are deeply demoralising.
Medical college doctors, who juggle clinical care, teaching, and research responsibilities, deserve a fair and timely salary revision, they added. If the government fails to respond positively, the association warned that the strike will be intensified and all services except emergency care may be suspended.
KGMCTA plans to begin a relay strike from October 28 if their demands are not met. The future protest actions will be decided at a representative meeting scheduled at Kozhikode Medical College on October 25.