Kerala medical college doctors boycott OP duties over poor service conditions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors from government medical colleges across the state staged a mass boycott of outpatient (OP) duties on Monday, intensifying their protest against poor service conditions.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), which organised the protest, stated that this was a warning action and that they plan to continue the boycott on specific dates if the government continues to ignore their concerns. Despite the disruption, essential services such as ICUs and operation theatres remained unaffected.

The protesting doctors demanded that salary anomalies for entry-level cadres be corrected, pending salary arrears since 2016 be cleared, and dearness allowances be revised. They also called for measures to address increasing workloads, revision of pension ceilings, creation of new posts, and improved workplace security.