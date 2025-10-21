RSP to demand Kollam seat from Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly six months left for the crucial assembly election, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) is all set to stake claim for one of its lost bastions, the Kollam assembly constituency from Congress. The party leadership has decided to put forward the demand when the seat-sharing discussions start officially in the UDF.

Meanwhile, RSP leadership has already revealed to Congress leaders about its intentions. “Kollam assembly constituency has always been an RSP stronghold,” RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John told TNIE. “We have a good organisation and strong units in the constituency. Kollam was one of the constituencies we had contested continuously. And we will present our demand in the UDF,” he said.

UDF leaders said the Congress leadership is yet to respond to the feelers sent by its front partner. For the past two consecutive assembly elections, RSP’s representation in the assembly is zero. After the exit of the remaining RSP faction from LDF and its unification with the faction in the UDF, the party had been contesting from five constituencies- Chavara, Kunnathur, Eravipuram, Mattannur and Attingal. Of these, Kunnathur and Attingal are Scheduled Caste reservation constituencies.