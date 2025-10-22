400 police officers to be trained in cyber, tech domains by December

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Enhancing its combat readiness against cyber offences, the Cyber Investigation Division of the state police will roll out a batch of 400 cops specialised in multiple cyber and tech domains by December. The officers, recruited on the basis of their aptitude and subject knowledge, have been undergoing a four-month training in 10 key domains, which include open-source intelligence collection, dark web, cryptocurrency, countering online child sexual abuse material, drone forensics, and network security.

The training module has been designed in such a manner that the trainees gain working knowledge of all 10 domains while developing expertise in one particular area. The training is decentralised and delivered via online learning platforms, said an officer privy to the exercise. “The training is being given using online learning platforms developed by the police. We are also using national learning portals as well.

The trainees are provided with open-source materials to enhance their hands-on experience. Apart from that, the cops are being sent to training programmes organised by eminent national institutions. We, on our part, are also arranging similar programmes. The intention behind organising this five-layer training programme is to bring out the best in the trainees,” the officer added.