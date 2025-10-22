Irrigation dept doubtful of executing E14-crore project ahead of Navy Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In preparation for the upcoming Navy Day celebrations, the state government has announced a comprehensive Rs 14-crore project at Shankumukham, which includes the construction of a new 370-metre-long sea wall, reconstruction of the eroded pathway, and beautification of the beach area. However, the Irrigation department, the agency executing the project, is apprehensive of constructing the sea wall in such a short notice.
Interestingly, the project is yet to get the technical sanction. With only a month left for the Navy Day celebrations, the irrigation department is struggling to find a way out to at least complete a part of the project to ensure the smooth conduct of the event which will be attended by the Prime Minister on December 4.
According to official sources, around 25,000 tonnes of boulders are required for the construction. “The design of the project is ready but we will not be able to execute the entire project as it requires at least 18 months to complete. We hope to complete at least 40% of the project where the event is being planned. The podium for the event is being planned near the Arattu mandapam,” said an official source.
The Irrigation department has landed in trouble as they are yet to finalise how to move forward with the project in such a short notice. “We have only two options — either go for a quotation or tender. We prefer tendering as it’s an emergency work. A final call on this will be taken today, “ said the official.
The plan is to construct a gallery using concrete and rubbles, geo bags will be used for protection from the waves. “Adverse weather is a huge challenge before us and in the coming weeks it’s likely that the sea will turn rough. Sourcing the boulders will also be a herculean task as the contractor will have to bring it from quarries across the state. Quarrying restrictions owing to weather will also be a challenge,” said the official.
“We have a rough plan and we will put in all efforts to complete at least 40% of the work as there is hardly a month left for execution. We will have to hand over the destination at least one week before to the Navy. We will do the rest of the work after the Navy Day celebrations,” the official added.
Naval ships, submarines, and other defence equipment will be showcased at the location. Naval aircraft will conduct practice flights in the days leading up to December 4.