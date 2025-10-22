Irrigation dept doubtful of executing E14-crore project ahead of Navy Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In preparation for the upcoming Navy Day celebrations, the state government has announced a comprehensive Rs 14-crore project at Shankumukham, which includes the construction of a new 370-metre-long sea wall, reconstruction of the eroded pathway, and beautification of the beach area. However, the Irrigation department, the agency executing the project, is apprehensive of constructing the sea wall in such a short notice.

Interestingly, the project is yet to get the technical sanction. With only a month left for the Navy Day celebrations, the irrigation department is struggling to find a way out to at least complete a part of the project to ensure the smooth conduct of the event which will be attended by the Prime Minister on December 4.

According to official sources, around 25,000 tonnes of boulders are required for the construction. “The design of the project is ready but we will not be able to execute the entire project as it requires at least 18 months to complete. We hope to complete at least 40% of the project where the event is being planned. The podium for the event is being planned near the Arattu mandapam,” said an official source.