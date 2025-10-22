Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project Phase 2 to begin in 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s premiere IT hub Technopark is set for a major expansion with the second phase of the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project beginning in early 2026. Downtown is a mixed-use project involving the development of office, retail and residential spaces on the Technopark Phase-III campus. The `3,000-crore project is expected to create 30,000 direct job opportunities. In the first phase, in 2024, the company had commissioned Niagara, an SEZ office space of 1 million square feet leasable area. The building is now occupied by Fortune 500, S&P 500 firms, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and some cutting-edge enterprises.

The second phase announcement was made by Ajay Prasad, CEO-India at Taurus Investment Holdings while speaking at Technopark’s official vodcast, ‘Aspire: Stories of Innovation’. In total, the Downtown project will have a built-up area of six million sq ft in seven buildings.

This includes Victoria, a non-SEZ office space of 1.5 million sq feet. Other components are Taurus Zentrum, a retail project, Taurus Yosemite, a non-SEZ office building and Asset Taurus Identity, a residential project. According to Prasad, the integrated township project would create high quality business infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I would draw a parallel between Thiruvananthapuram and Cambridge, which is home to MIT and Harvard. Cambridge as well as the state capital are knowledge-driven cities having advanced R&D and educational ecosystems. Thiruvananthapuram is an intellectual capital generator, making it stand apart compared to other cities in India,” he said.’