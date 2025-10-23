BJP to stage 2-day protest demanding resignation of devaswom minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday announced a two-day protest in front of the secretariat on October 24 and 25, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

“Even the High Court pointed out that there appears to be a larger conspiracy and directed the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT). We have been saying this from the very beginning,” BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, referring to the Sabarimala gold theft.

He said the party had already written to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by central agencies. The BJP also shared a letter dated October 14, written by Chandrasekhar to Shah, seeking a central investigation into TDB and temple transactions over the past 30 years. The letter further requested a comprehensive audit of all devaswom boards by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Chandrasekhar said the BJP delegation, during its meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, raised the Sabarimala issue.

“We discussed the loot that happened in Sabarimala. The President was shocked and said if temples are not safe, how can a common man’s home or livelihood be safe?” he said.

The BJP leader said the CPM is spreading false narratives to divert attention from the Sabarimala issue.

“But the BJP will not allow such diversionary tactics,” he said.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh said more than 20,000 party workers are expected to take part in the protest.