Kerala ASHA workers’ protest turns violent, 12 detained

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A protest march organised by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) in front of the Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram escalated into a tense standoff on Wednesday.

The demonstration, which began at noon, was aimed at securing a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the workers’ eight-month-long demand for improved service conditions.

Tensions flared when ASHA workers breached police barricades, prompting law enforcement to deploy water cannons five times to disperse the crowd. Police also confiscated microphones and speakers used by the protesters. In retaliation, demonstrators blocked a police jeep and staged a sit-in, leading to the arrest and removal of several participants.

Among those detained were 12 ASHA workers, including KAHWA General Secretary M A Bindu and Vice-President S Mini.

They were later shifted to the police camp in Nandavanam. Following the confrontation, the protest was relocated to the Secretariat, where workers have continued their agitation with a day-and-night sit-in.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemned the police response, calling it undemocratic. He urged the government to abandon repressive tactics and engage in dialogue with the protesting workers