Roads, hostels, PGs... Safety is nowhere, say women techies in T'Puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The safety of women in and around the Technopark has come under scrutiny with the recent sexual assault attempt on a techie in Kazhakootam. Unlicensed hostels that do not provide keys to inmates, pocket roads without street lights, no late-night drop-off facilities and reduced police patrols have left many employees, especially women, vulnerable.

With neither the police nor Technopark authorities having a clear record of hostels operating in the vicinity, the growing number of poorly managed accommodations has become a talking point. Most hostels TNIE spoke to are functioning without a valid license. Many owners run them as residential units to avoid commercial electricity and water bills.

“When we approached the corporation to regularise our PG, they said there is no need for such a licence as only three to four are staying at our place,” alleges a family that runs one such facility.

For many women employees, returning to these hostels after late-night shifts is an ordeal.

“Bus stops are far from some hostels. We have to walk for kilometres through dark roads,” said Nivedika K, a Technopark employee who recently shifted hostels because her previous one “had no security and was in a dingy place.” She recalls walking alone on pocket roads, passing men who carried knives and umbrella handles, and being chased by stray dogs.