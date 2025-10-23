Roads, hostels, PGs... Safety is nowhere, say women techies in T'Puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The safety of women in and around the Technopark has come under scrutiny with the recent sexual assault attempt on a techie in Kazhakootam. Unlicensed hostels that do not provide keys to inmates, pocket roads without street lights, no late-night drop-off facilities and reduced police patrols have left many employees, especially women, vulnerable.
With neither the police nor Technopark authorities having a clear record of hostels operating in the vicinity, the growing number of poorly managed accommodations has become a talking point. Most hostels TNIE spoke to are functioning without a valid license. Many owners run them as residential units to avoid commercial electricity and water bills.
“When we approached the corporation to regularise our PG, they said there is no need for such a licence as only three to four are staying at our place,” alleges a family that runs one such facility.
For many women employees, returning to these hostels after late-night shifts is an ordeal.
“Bus stops are far from some hostels. We have to walk for kilometres through dark roads,” said Nivedika K, a Technopark employee who recently shifted hostels because her previous one “had no security and was in a dingy place.” She recalls walking alone on pocket roads, passing men who carried knives and umbrella handles, and being chased by stray dogs.
The absence of Pink Police patrols, which were once a reassuring sight before the pandemic, has worsened the fear. “Pink patrols are now rarely seen. Late-night safety has become a major concern,” says Prashanthi P S of Prathidwani Women’s Forum.
Many employees have also raised alarms over companies not providing drop-off facilities even after 7pm, forcing women to depend on private cabs or to walk long stretches. Even inside hostels, the situation is not much better. Many residents are not given spare keys. Owners argue that roommates working in different shifts need flexible access. The recent assault happened in one such hostel.
However, multiple such incidents have been reported in the area. A man was caught stealing undergarments. Police later found him to be a habitual offender.
“Many women do not report such incidents out of fear of losing a cheap place to stay,” says Divya Rose, Women’s Forum member.
Adding to this, owners of hostels in an entire stretch opposite Technopark openly admit that they avoid renting to women. This attitude has left many women with little choice but to stay in insecure or distant accommodations. “It brings unwanted attention. Men start following them to the hostel. Accommodating women comes with greater responsibility. With men, there’s no such problem,” says one of the owners.
Another perennial issue is the railway station. Even employees from nearby places struggle to commute home, as most trains do not halt at the Kazhakootam railway station.
New measures
After the recent assault case, the Prathidwani Women’s Forum circulated a Google form across Technopark companies, asking employees to share unsafe experiences in hostels, on roads, or in the vicinity. The form also seeks suggestions to improve safety.
“We need data to build accountability. If a space for women’s hostels can be created within the Technopark campus, it would ensure both security and oversight,” says Divya. Years ago, a plot near UST Global was reportedly identified for this purpose, but the plan never took off. “It was forgotten as private hostel owners expressed concerns then,” alleged the forum.
Meanwhile, the police directed all hostels in Kazhakootam to install CCTV cameras, maintain entry registers, and ensure security personnel. “Special bike patrols and intensified surveillance on pocket roads will be carried out,” explains Kazhakootam assistant commissioner Anil Kumar.