Congress to revise KPCC office-bearers’ list in wake of rising complaints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering the rising complaints over KPCC office-bearers’ list, the state Congress leadership is seriously considering revising the list with some additions. However, it has not yet decided on the number of leaders to be incorporated in the new list. Leaders have hinted that there will only be few additions. It has also decided to speed up the work on finalising the KPCC secretaries’ list. “The list will be issued soon,” a leader said. Despite the tough stand taken by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the state leadership has decided not to go for reorganisation of DCC presidents now.

As Satheesan and other factions stake claim for Thiruvananthapuram DCC president post, the high command will have to intervene to resolve it. Other factions alleged that it is the stubborn stance of Satheesan which is causing trouble in resolving the DCC president appointment amicably.

“He wants to control both Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Will he accept if his trusted DCC president in Ernakulam is removed? a leader asked. However, Satheesan loyalists argue that barring a few leaders, others are ready to accept Chempazhanthi Anil’s name in Thiruvananthapuram.The discussions between KPCC president, Opposition leader, three working presidents and AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munsi were held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Satheesan drew flak from all sections in the organisation a day after his sarcastic reply to the media on a question about AICC general secretary K C Venugopal becoming active in Kerala politics went viral. Satheesan told the media that ‘a red alert had been declared due to the stormy weather.’ KC loyalists and senior KPCC office-bearers expressed strong resentment against Satheesan’s body language and the way he treated the question, forcing him to take a U-turn.