Incomplete work: Corporation council raises complaints against erring contractors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just days left for the local body elections, the corporation council that met on Thursday witnessed heated discussions on waterlogging, delay in execution of work by contractors, concerns on spillover works and apathy of corporation officials.

The council session began by paying tribute to late councillor C Omana. Mayor Arya Rajendran informed the council about the suspension of K Shibulal, a clerk at the Kudapanakunnu zonal office, for holding an online file related to an illegal building for 41 days despite a High Court directive. The lapse was identified through the K-SMART monitoring system.

During the session, several councillors voiced strong complaints against contractors who failed to complete road repair and maintenance works, even as the council’s term is nearing completion. Issues related to non-functional high-mast and street lights were also raised in the meeting. The councillors also complained that the pre-monsoon sanitation drive has been ineffective.

In response to the complaints, the mayor said that if unexpected rain causes waterlogging in any area, councillors will be allowed to carry out immediate emergency works using rented machinery and the corporation will cover the expenses.

She also warned that stern action would be taken against officials from any department who fail to perform their duties during a crisis. She said that complaints will be raised with the concerned ministers of the department.