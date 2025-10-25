Nine records fall at State School Sports Meet, standout performances in swimming events

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Enthralling spectators, aquatic events at the State School Sports Meet witnessed nine multiple records being created on Friday.

One of the leading performances came in the sub junior girls 200m butterfly stroke, where the top three performers bettered the existing meet record.

The trio of the gold medallist Nivedya V N from Thrissur (2:52:34 minutes), silver winner Amrutha Aji (2:54:15 minutes) and bronze medallist Ananmaya S (2:57:95 minutes) from Thiruvananthapuram, broke the record set by Angelin A Justin (2:59:97) in 2024.

Aajushi Avantikaa S A of MVHSS Thundathil, Thiruvananthapuram made a double record, in sub junior girls 50m backstroke (34.60) and freestyle (29.63), in the pool.

In the sub junior boys category, P J Johan Julian created a new record of completing 50 m freestyle in 27.18s.

V Visal of GHSS Neduveli, Thiruvananthapuram, set a new record of completing 50 m freestyle (junior boys) in 25.78s, against the old one of 26.01s.

While Vrinda R S made her entry to the record book in the 50 m freestyle junior girls category by completing her swim in 29.21 seconds, Devika K found her space in the record book by winding up her 50m senior girls backstroke in 33.30 seconds.