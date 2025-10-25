School Sports Meet Day 3: Records fall, champions rise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capping the third day of the State School Sports Meet with record-breaking performances, Thiruvananthapuram continued its lead with 1,272 points, far ahead of Thrissur with 588 and Kannur with 506. The capital district bagged 145 gold, 104 silver and 124 bronze medals across various events.

Palakkad maintained its edge in athletics, leading the category with 80 points after 31 events. Two new meet records were created in athletics.

In senior boys’ 110m hurdles, Malappuram’s C K Fazalul Haque from Thirunavaya Navamukunda HSS clocked 13.78 seconds, erasing last year’s record of 13.97 seconds set by Thrissur’s Vijayakrishna.

In junior girls’ discus throw, Kasaragod’s Sona Mohan from Cheruvathur Kuttamath GHSS hurled 38.64 metres, surpassing the previous record of 37.73 metres set seven years ago by Thrissur’s Athulya.

The race walk event saw Palakkad’s long-standing dominance come to an end. In junior boys’ 5km race walk, Ernakulam’s Aloysius Boban from Karimpara St Stephen’s HSS won gold, while Malappuram’s Anwin Ashok and Idukki’s Lal Krishnan secured the next spots. Malappuram also swept the top two positions in the junior girls’ 3km event through Niranjana P and Shikha K.

In aquatic events, Thiruvananthapuram leads with 544 points, winning 61 gold, 51 silver and 37 bronze medals. Ernakulam, a distant second, managed 119 points while Thrissur followed with 114.

Among schools, Thundathil M V HSS topped the best-performing list. As 82% of the aquatic competitions concluded, Thiruvananthapuram has secured the first place.

Records poured in at the pool on Friday. With the day’s results, the total number of new records at the meet rose to thirteen.