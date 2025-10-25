Student with Down Syndrome ‘swims’ like a butterfly, finishes seventh at sub-junior swimming meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the 200m butterfly stroke swimming competition for sub-junior girls progressed at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex in Pirappancode on Friday, one parent seemed extra excited.
As Lakshmi P, a child with Down Syndrome, enjoyed in the pool without any concerns about her results, her mother, Pushpa, waited at the pool’s end cheering her. Pushpa smiled ear to ear when it was announced Lakshmi secured seventh in the competition while participating with general students of her category.
“I love swimming. Butterfly is my favourite style,” said Lakshmi, a Class 10 student of NSS School, Akathethara, Palakkad.
Pushpa said her daughter has had less than a year of practice. “My husband used to swim well. Though he tried to enrol her for swimming at an earlier age, the academy officials at the time said she was too little for swimming,” said Pushpa, who lost her husband five years ago.
The intention was to engage Lakshmi in some kind of physical activity. It eventually led to her participation in the sports meet, Pushpa said. “Though she had difficulty picking up things initially, her coach, Saseendran sir, a former Air Force officer, helped her to drive away the fears,” she said. Pushpa said her child made significant progress in movement and response while being trained for swimming. Without any plans to take part in competitions, Lakshmi used to practice for 90 minutes daily. When her coach spotted that she performed butterfly stroke, one of the toughest, well, he encouraged Lakshmi to take part in the meet.
“She won third in the 100m butterfly stroke in Palakkad, and got direct entry in 200m due to the absence of other participants,” Pushpa said. Currently training under the Hemambika Swimming Academy near Malampuzha dam, Lakshmi is also trying her hand at music.
Appreciating the efforts to make the meet more inclusive, Pushpa said aquatic events should be added to inclusive sports. She said several student para athletes are getting trained in Lakshmi’s academy. “Considering it would be great move,” she said.
Though the current aquatic events were not part of the meet’s inclusive sports, authorities said anyone who cleared the sub-district and district levels can take part in the competitions if they desire.
As the crowd congratulating Lakshmi gradually thinned, Pushpa held her child close and the mother and daughter silently made their way out. Lakshmi has 100m butterfly stroke to complete before returning to Palakkad.