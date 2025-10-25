Student with Down Syndrome ‘swims’ like a butterfly, finishes seventh at sub-junior swimming meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the 200m butterfly stroke swimming competition for sub-junior girls progressed at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex in Pirappancode on Friday, one parent seemed extra excited.

As Lakshmi P, a child with Down Syndrome, enjoyed in the pool without any concerns about her results, her mother, Pushpa, waited at the pool’s end cheering her. Pushpa smiled ear to ear when it was announced Lakshmi secured seventh in the competition while participating with general students of her category.

“I love swimming. Butterfly is my favourite style,” said Lakshmi, a Class 10 student of NSS School, Akathethara, Palakkad.

Pushpa said her daughter has had less than a year of practice. “My husband used to swim well. Though he tried to enrol her for swimming at an earlier age, the academy officials at the time said she was too little for swimming,” said Pushpa, who lost her husband five years ago.

The intention was to engage Lakshmi in some kind of physical activity. It eventually led to her participation in the sports meet, Pushpa said. “Though she had difficulty picking up things initially, her coach, Saseendran sir, a former Air Force officer, helped her to drive away the fears,” she said. Pushpa said her child made significant progress in movement and response while being trained for swimming. Without any plans to take part in competitions, Lakshmi used to practice for 90 minutes daily. When her coach spotted that she performed butterfly stroke, one of the toughest, well, he encouraged Lakshmi to take part in the meet.