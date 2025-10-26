Kerala University VC to hold Syndicate meet on November 1 to address pending matters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has convened a meeting of the varsity Syndicate on November 1 to decide on many important academic matters that have been pending resolution for the past many weeks.

As a petition seeking urgent convening of the Syndicate has been filed before the High Court, the varsity has informed the court of the impending Syndicate meeting. The varsity has also made arrangements to convene the Syndicate meeting under CCTV surveillance to check any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, pro-left Syndicate members are likely to press for revocation of the suspension of K S Anil Kumar from the post of Registrar during the upcoming meeting. They will also demand that Anil Kumar’s suspension period be considered as regular duty.

On the other hand, the vice-chancellor will place a report before the Syndicate on the unauthorised processing of files by Anil Kumar during his suspension period. Another report on the unauthorised use of the Registrar’s official car by Anil Kumar will also be brought up before the Syndicate.

According to sources, the report on Anil Kumar has concluded that the issuance of certificates by him during his suspension period constituted a grave lapse. The Syndicate will also be urged to consider whether the certificates issued on the directions of Anil Kumar should be revoked.