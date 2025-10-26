State School Sports Meet: Palakkad pulls off consecutive senior boys tug-of-war titles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gruelling contest that stretched 8.43 minutes, Palakkad bagged the gold in the senior boys tug-of-war at the State School Sports Meet, toppling Kannur in an event that they have had a firm grip on over the years. It marks the second consecutive year that Palakkad dominated the category.
However, the event was not without controversy. Participants raised concerns over the frequent change of venues. Originally scheduled at the Central Stadium, competition was shifted to College of Agriculture, Vellayani, following heavy rain. On Friday, fixtures were disrupted as the ground turned soggy. They were later completed indoors at the Central Stadium on Saturday.
“The final was intense. Had it been held at Vellayani, we would have been at a disadvantage,” said Jamshad K, coach of the Palakkad team.
Kannur is determined to come back stronger next time. “Palakkad are a strong team and their preparation showed in their game. Though we managed to retain the cup in the senior girls category, it was tough here. We only practise during the season,” said Kannur coach Sreeraj K K.
Three months of strenuous practice paid off, said Palakkad captain Suriyan V S, who is also the youngest member of the team. Kannur assistant coach Pranav P added that they were worried their efforts might be in vain when the venue was shifted to Vellayani.
In the senior girls category, Kannur beat Malappuram for the title. Idukki picked up the bronze. On Friday, Palakkad picked up the junior boys title. “The Vellayani ground was soggy from the rain. The fixtures in the junior events were difficult for all teams. Had it been held in Vellayani, it would not have been fair,” said Palakkad junior team manager Megha C P.