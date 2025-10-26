State School Sports Meet: Palakkad pulls off consecutive senior boys tug-of-war titles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gruelling contest that stretched 8.43 minutes, Palakkad bagged the gold in the senior boys tug-of-war at the State School Sports Meet, toppling Kannur in an event that they have had a firm grip on over the years. It marks the second consecutive year that Palakkad dominated the category.

However, the event was not without controversy. Participants raised concerns over the frequent change of venues. Originally scheduled at the Central Stadium, competition was shifted to College of Agriculture, Vellayani, following heavy rain. On Friday, fixtures were disrupted as the ground turned soggy. They were later completed indoors at the Central Stadium on Saturday.

“The final was intense. Had it been held at Vellayani, we would have been at a disadvantage,” said Jamshad K, coach of the Palakkad team.