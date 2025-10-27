Kerala education dept to build houses for top performers of School Sports Meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following up on Minister V Sivankutty’s announcement on Saturday that the state government will build a house for gold medal-winning athlete Devananda, the general education department has decided to build houses for star performers of the State School Sports Meet from weaker backgrounds.

Announcing the new scheme in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Sivankutty said new houses will be built for eligible students who win gold medals in the meet. Record setters are also likely to be considered for the scheme, as part of which multiple organisations have already been contacted, he said.

“As of now, sponsors have approached us to build over 50 homes,” the general education minister said. However, the process will be longer, as norms and estimates must be prepared, followed by inspections by officials. The director of general education has been instructed to monitor the process, he said.