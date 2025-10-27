Thiruvananthapuram airport to increase flight operations by 22%; Bengaluru top on list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is increasing flight operations by 22 per cent, taking weekly air traffic movements to 732 from 600. The surge in services comes into effect with the winter schedule, which began on Sunday and runs until March 28, 2026.

There has been a growing demand for air travel from Thiruvananthapuram, particularly to metro cities and popular international destinations. Domestic operations will see the most notable rise, with several new routes being introduced and existing ones expanded. New services to Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Tiruchirapalli are set to begin soon.

Flights to major cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Kannur will also increase. Weekly domestic air traffic movements will rise from 300 to 406, registering a 35 per cent increase. Bengaluru will top the list with 92 flights per week, followed by Delhi with 84 and Mumbai with 70. Chennai will have 42 weekly services, while Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai will have 28 each. Kochi will be connected with 26 weekly flights, followed by Tiruchirapalli with 12, Kannur with 10, Pune with eight and Mangaluru with six.