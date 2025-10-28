Connemara Market redevelopment work to commence on November 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election around the corner, the City Corporation and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) are taking steps to launch the long-delayed redevelopment of the Palayam Connemara Market.
According to official sources, a Hyderabad-based construction firm has been roped in for the execution of the project and the inauguration of work is likely to be held on November 5.
“We are all set to launch the project ahead of the election declaration. If everything goes as planned, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh will officially inaugurate the redevelopment project on November 5,” said an official source. The redevelopment plan faced a major setback after the earlier contractor, RDS Projects Ltd backed out of the project citing cost escalation and other delays.
The project, which was originally awarded in 2021, had been stalled for nearly three years due to repeated administrative and procedural hurdles.
Though about 95% of demolition had been completed and all traders vacated the premises, the contractor pulled out over financial and logistical challenges, forcing SCTL and the corporation to go for a fresh tender. An official said that the agreement with the Hyderabad-based company will be signed soon after the government approval.
“We have already launched the preparatory works at the site. Around five companies took part in the bidding process and the Hyderabad-based company was the only player from outside the state and they quoted the least amount. We are not expecting any more delays and everything will be finalised by this weekend,” said an official source.
The Palayam Connemara Market, one of the iconic and bustling commercial landmarks, is slated for a complete transformation under the Smart City Mission.
The project envisions a modern, multi-level commercial complex blending traditional trading spaces with contemporary design, improved hygiene standards, and upgraded public amenities.
As part of the project, a hi-tech fish and meat market will be constructed on the ground floor and the traders will be given designated stalls in the market.
The first and second floors of the market will be used for commercial purposes.