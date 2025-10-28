Connemara Market redevelopment work to commence on November 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election around the corner, the City Corporation and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) are taking steps to launch the long-delayed redevelopment of the Palayam Connemara Market.

According to official sources, a Hyderabad-based construction firm has been roped in for the execution of the project and the inauguration of work is likely to be held on November 5.

“We are all set to launch the project ahead of the election declaration. If everything goes as planned, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh will officially inaugurate the redevelopment project on November 5,” said an official source. The redevelopment plan faced a major setback after the earlier contractor, RDS Projects Ltd backed out of the project citing cost escalation and other delays.

The project, which was originally awarded in 2021, had been stalled for nearly three years due to repeated administrative and procedural hurdles.

Though about 95% of demolition had been completed and all traders vacated the premises, the contractor pulled out over financial and logistical challenges, forcing SCTL and the corporation to go for a fresh tender. An official said that the agreement with the Hyderabad-based company will be signed soon after the government approval.