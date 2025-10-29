A Carnatic cascade at Soorya Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raga Sindhu Bhairavi, popular in both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions, is known for its emotional depth. The gentle rise and fall of its nuances evoke a medley of subtle, inexplicable feelings.

Music aficionados in Thiruvananthapuram have been revelling in the resonance of such ragas at the Carnatic series held as part of the ongoing Soorya Festival.

Titled ‘Sindhu Bhairavi’, the series features some of south India’s finest Carnatic vocalists — from the clear-toned Sudha Raghunathan to the deep-voiced Abhishek Raghuram, and Nithyasree Mahadevan, whose voice is an inheritance from the legendary D K Pattammal.

Kerala’s own fusion star with a stellar fan following, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, will also take the stage — sans guitar and drums — in a purely traditional Carnatic avatar accompanied by violin, mridangam and ghatam.

“Unlike in Chennai or hubs of Carnatic activity, we do not get to listen to such a spectacular array. There is lots to learn from them,” says Durga Krishna, a postgraduate student in music.

“As music students we are encouraged to listen to concerts of seasoned performers, and in Kerala, chances aren’t as many as in Chennai. And of the cities in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram has more such programmes than other places. Hence, for us, this is the most important time of the year when such veterans come, and we can learn by hearing them.”